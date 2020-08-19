SIU probing over 150 COVID-19 contracts in Gauteng worth R2.2bn, Scopa told

The SIU is also looking into hundreds of companies used to procure goods and services for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Wednesday told Parliament that it was hard at work investigating hundreds of COVID-19 contracts.

The investigating body briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on the terms of reference of its COVID-19 investigations.

The SIU is investigating scores of contracts from Gauteng to the Eastern Cape. In Gauteng, these involve 90 companies used to procure personal protective equipment (PPE) and 30 companies used to purchase medical equipment.

SIU head of investigations Leonard Lekgetho said that these involved billions of rand.

“In Gauteng, we are looking at the Department of Health and currently we are looking at 157 matters and amounting to R2.2 billion. I need to indicate that these contracts keep on increasing,” Lekgetho said.

A tough-talking Andrew Mothibi, who heads the SIU, said that they would process the investigations and act speedily against those implicated.

“Accounting officers, executive officers, or any other person who is involved in these irregularities, and wherever the evidence takes us in terms of corruption investigations, we will not leave anyone out,” Mothibi said.

