Saca: Crisis at CSA threatens future of cricket in SA

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) stated on Wednesday that the crisis currently engulfing Cricket South Africa (CSA) threatened the very existence of the game in the country.

This week, both CSA president, Chris Nenzani, and acting CEO, Jacques Faul, resigned from their positions with immediate effect.

CSA moved quickly to fill those vacancies ahead of their AGM next month with Beresford Williams and Kugandrie Govender appointed as acting president and acting CEO respectively.

Saca added that the sudden resignation of both Nenzani and Faul was clear evidence that cricket in South Africa was at war with itself.

Andrew Breetzke, SACA CEO said: “Mr Nenzani owes all stakeholders an immediate explanation as to why he has stood down a mere three weeks before the CSA AGM, after he had refused to do so over the previous eight-month period despite calls to do so from key stakeholders within the game. Together with the sudden resignation of Dr Jacques Faul as acting CEO, one can only deduce that the board of directors has yet again reached a level of dysfunctionality that threatens the existence of the game in our country.”

The oganisation said that it had engaged directly with players over the past few weeks and that “there is a growing realisation amongst players that their careers as professional cricketers are being threatened by the very organisation that should be nurturing them”.

Saca has also called on CSA to show leadership in dealing with the various crises facing the game.

There have been a number of issues highlighted in the media in recent weeks relating to transformation and discrimination, which former president Nenzani remained silent about.

Saca also highlighted matters pertaining to the resumption of domestic and international cricket under COVID-19, the finalisation of the disciplinary matter of the suspended CEO, Thabang Moroe, and the forecast deficit which had the potential to financially cripple the game.

“Instead of facing these crises, CSA is embroiled in destructive politics at board and management level. It is evident that cricket is unable to self-correct. With the CSA AGM looming, the reality is that a number of affiliates have crises of their own, and it is these structures that provide leadership to CSA. Many of the administrative challenges confronting the game are as a result of administrators failing to adhere to principles of corporate governance. Before we see the total collapse of the game of cricket, there needs to be a leadership intervention at board and management level that is able to stabilise and transform both the game and the business of cricket,” added Saca president Omphile Ramela.

