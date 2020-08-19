SABC applies for R1.5bn from COVID-19 relief fund

The application for emergency relief comes as the public broadcaster plans to retrench 600 permanent staff and terminate the contracts of over 1,000 freelancers.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has applied for R1.5 billion in COVID-19 relief as the pandemic brings more media outlets to its knees.

The application for emergency relief comes as the public broadcaster plans to retrench 600 permanent staff and terminate the contracts of over 1,000 freelancers.

The looming job cuts were expected to affect the majority of its employees in its newsroom, which is the largest operation at the broadcaster.

Several media houses across the country have taken a hard blown during the pandemic, with many forced to reduce staff while others have had to permanently close their doors.

