SA’s COVID-19 death toll passes 12k mark, recovery rate increases to 82%

The health ministry said 2, 258 new infections were detected over the past 24-hour cycle, which brought the number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to over 592,000.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has recorded 282 more COVID-19 related deaths, pushing the death toll to 12,264.

On a positive note, the recovery rate has increased to 82% with over 485,000 people having recovered so far.

REMEMBERING VETERAN JOURNALIST SBUSISO MSELEKU

The South African Football Association (Safa) on Tuesday said that it was saddened by the passing of veteran sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku.

The legend passed away on Monday after succumbing to COVID-19 at the age of 59.

Safa president Danny Jordaan paid tribute to Mseleku, saying that he was a giant in every right and that South Africa was poorer without him.

Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former City Press Sports Editor, Sbusiso Mseleku.

He passed away last night. According to family friend, Duma ka Ndlovu, he succumbed to Covid-19.

MHSRIP pic.twitter.com/F6lKjZ0wfk — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) August 18, 2020

Meanwhile, South Africa will launch clinical trials of a US-developed coronavirus vaccine with 2,900 volunteers this week, the second such study in the African country worst hit by the disease, lead investigator Shabir Madhi said Tuesday.

Known as NVX-CoV2373, the vaccine was developed by US biotech company Novavax from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

It will be administered to the first volunteer in the randomised, observer-blinded trial on Wednesday.

