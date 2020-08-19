'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered

Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus.

DURBAN - Late sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku is being remembered as an inspiring and hardworking member of the press.

The 59-year-old is survived by his wife and five children.

Mseleku was an award-winning sports journalist whose career spanned over three decades.

He delivered sports insights as an analyst at the SABC and worked at various news outlets including The Sowetan, DRUM Magazine, and City Press, where he was later appointed sports editor.

Veteran journalist Tim Modise expressed sadness over Mseleku’s passing while extending sympathies to his family.

Renowned sportscaster Robert Marawa said Mseleku was inspiring.

The African National Congress’ Nhlakanipho Ntombela said Mseleku would be laid to rest this week.

“We honour his contribution during the struggle for writing and exposing the truth within the soccer fraternity. We must remember he was the one who coined the words ‘Bafana Bafana’.”

