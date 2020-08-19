Report says money laundering claims against Motsepe-Radebe, Khama fabricated

This has been confirmed by international business intelligence firms Omnia and Alaco.

JOHANNESBURG - An investigation into allegations of money laundering against former Botswana President Ian Khama and South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe has concluded that the claims were fabricated.

#BotswanaMoneyLaundering

Former Public Protector @ThuliMadonsela3 programme Directs the release of a report on allegations that billions were stolen by former President Ian Khama and Bridgette Motsepe



Omnia’s Cherie Blair says the case is a fallacy and a scandal @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/jfaMp5WDBa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2020

The report investigated claims made by Botswana intelligence and police officials in affidavits where they detailed an alleged coup plot masterminded and funded by Khama and Motsepe.

It's alleged that this involved the theft of $10 billion from the Botswana reserve bank and the funneling of those funds through various South African and offshore bank accounts.

The two intelligence firms are represented by lawyer Cherie Blair.

She said that they conducted investigations with various international banks and the reserve banks of South Africa and Botswana and found that the alleged transactions had been fabricated.

"It gives us no satisfaction to share conclusions that cast an uncomfortable light on disturbing events in Botswana which require urgent attention," Blair said.

