Reagan Gertse rape, murder accused will be back on court in November

Jakobus Petoors appeared in the Tulbagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a man accused of the abduction, rape and murder of an eight-year-old Tulbagh boy has been postponed to November.

Jakobus Petoors appeared in the Tulbagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Reagan Gertse’s body was found on the banks of a river in the Cape Winelands town in March.

The State had requested the postponement to ensure all outstanding pieces of evidence like DNA analysis and crime scenes photos were obtained before the next appearance.

Petoors is due back in the dock on 24 November. He was out on parole when the boy disappeared and was later found murdered. The man is related to the child.

This case was the fourth case in the space of just a few months in which a parolee was arrested in the Western Cape for murder. Children were the victims in three of the cases.

This prompted Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola to call parole board officials to a meeting.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.