Powerball results: Tuesday, 18 August 2020
Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 18 August 2020
JOHANNESBURG – Have you checked your PowerBall results?
PowerBall: 06, 22, 30, 39, 49 PB:02
PowerBall Plus: 01, 15, 25, 35, 49 PB: 07
#DrawResults for 18/08/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 18, 2020
For more details, visit the National Lottery website.