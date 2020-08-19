Powerball results: Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 18 August 2020

JOHANNESBURG – Have you checked your PowerBall results?

Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 18 August 2020.

PowerBall: 06, 22, 30, 39, 49 PB:02

PowerBall Plus: 01, 15, 25, 35, 49 PB: 07

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.

