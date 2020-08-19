MTN new CEO Ralph Mupita: It’s a privilege, honour to take up the reigns

MTN announced on Wednesday morning that Mupita will be taking on the role along with the title of group president.

JOHANNESBURG - MTN's incoming chief executive officer Ralph Mupita said it was a privilege and honour to take up the reigns at the mobile telecommunications company.

He takes over from Rob Shuter, who announced a while back that he'd be stepping down at the end of August.

Mupita has served as the company's CFO since 2017.

