MTN announces Ralph Mupita as new CEO

He takes over from chief executive officer Rob Shuter who announced a while back that he would be stepping down at the end of August.

JOHANNESBURG – MTN has announced Ralph Mupita as its new group president snd chief executive officer.

He takes over from chief executive officer Rob Shuter who announced a while back that he would be stepping down at the end of August.

We're pleased to announce Ralph Mupita as MTN’s group president & CEO with effect from 1 September 2020. Ralph’s experience as the group CFO, solid knowledge & background places him in an excellent position to lead the growth & sustainability of MTN Group: https://t.co/jG2ZfpQMqH pic.twitter.com/eQ7cVLHoqS — MTN Group (@MTNGroup) August 19, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.