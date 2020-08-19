Motsepe-Radebe, Khama to take action against Botswana govt over theft claims

This comes after international business intelligence firms Omnia and Alaco cleared the two of allegations of money laundering.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Botswana President Ian Khama and South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe said that they would now take legal action against the Botswana government.

Botswana investigators had claimed that US$10 billion was stolen by the two and channeled through various banks to also finance terrorism.

Omnia director and lawyer Cherie Blair said that they had conducted investigations with banks that allegedly received money in South Africa, Asia, Europe and the United States.

Alaco director Gordon Rainey: "It is our opinion that while the affidavit is authentic, it was a legitimately submitted legal document in ongoing proceedings, a substantial amount of the content therein is a fabrication."

The Botswana Reserve Bank has denied paying out any money and the South African Reserve Bank denied receiving funds, while in some cases the banks alluded to did not exist.

Blair explains: "If we have been able to expose the evidence that has been put before the court in October 2019 as a work of fiction in just a few weeks, how can that have been beyond the prosecuting team, in this case, in Botswana?"

Khama, Motsepe and the other implicated persons said that they were now going to court.

