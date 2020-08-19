Mkhwebane to visit Bara Hospital as part of her GP health facilities tour

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will visit the Chirs Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Wednesday morning as part of her tour of facilities in Gauteng.

The visits are to inspect whether the hospitals are coping with COVID-19 and whether they are capacitated to adequately treat patients.

Last week, the Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka visited facilitates in the Eastern Cape.

This was amid allegations of COVID-19 fund tender irregularities in both provinces.

Mkhwebane said the challenges identified at the Jubilee Hospital were out of management's control.

“The issue of space; the hospital is very old. I mean, they also offer service to the communities in the North West.”

Mkhwebane is expected to visit the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, which struggles with overcrowding and short staffing.

Thereafter she will then move to Lilian Ngoyi Hospital just next door.

