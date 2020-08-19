Minister Kubayi-Ngubane explains why nightclubs will not open anytime soon

The minister hosted a virtual address on Wednesday to outline tourism activities that will be allowed.

CAPE TOWN - Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has reiterated that nightclubs will remain closed under alert level 2.

“Nightclubs are open at night. I am explaining from my understanding, but the relevant minister who licences them can explain. My understanding is that because of the 10pm curfew, the nightclubs normally go into the early hours of the morning… but I don’t want to get myself into trouble. It’s not in my area of work.”

This comes after Cooperative Governane and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Monday said that South Africa had taken lessons from countries who opened their nightclub scene. The minister was updating the media on COVID-19 level 2 lockdown regulations following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the easing of restrictions on Saturday night.

“Having seen how young people have carried the virus to the elderly from nightclubs, we’ll continue with keeping our nightclubs closed.”

She added: “We’ve heard from other countries who opened up nightclubs. They had to close them pretty fast because the virus was moving as fast and as energetic as the people at the nightclub.”

Most business are now allowed to operate but the bans on international air travel for leisure, travel on passenger ships for international leisure, the attendance of any sporting event is still in effect.

Government has urged South Africans to remain vigilant, as the fight against the coronavirus is not over.

