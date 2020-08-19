Microsoft 365 apps to end Internet Explorer support in 2021

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as part of Windows 95 and became an instant hit.

CAPE TOWN - Microsoft on Tuesday announced that it would end support for Internet Explorer across its Microsoft 365 apps and services next year.

However, the once the most-used web browser has been on a steady downward trajectory for years.

Microsoft’s workplace chat software Teams will no longer be available on Internet Explorer as of 30 November, and the apps, including Office products, will not work in August next year.

