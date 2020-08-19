MAC chair Karim warns of possible second COVID-19 surge if SA let's guard down

Chair of the COVID-19 ministerial advisory committee Professor Salim Karim said he was having 'sleepless nights' about the prospect of a second wave of infections if the country lets its guard down.

JOHANNESBURG - The chair of the COVID-19 ministerial advisory committee said that he was concerned about the possible spread of COVID-19 now that the country has entered level 2 of the lockdown.

Professor Salim Karim said that he was having “sleepless nights” about the prospect of a second wave of infections if the country lets its guard down.

Almost 600,000 people have contracted the disease, firmly placing South Africa among the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in the world.

With a functional vaccine months from being fully developed, Karim also said that it was still not clear whether herd immunity would be effective in protecting against the virus.

He has explained that current evidence suggests about 60% of the population would have to contract the disease for that strategy to work, and this would come at too great a cost to the country’s health system.

“If we let our guard down with this virus, it will go up rapidly again. We really have got to maintain our prevention methods. If we don’t, we run the risk of a second surge.”

