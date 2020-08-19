Lunamandla Sithonga now missing for 40 days, police probing possible kidnapping

Her family has made another appeal to anyone who has information to come forward to help detectives.

CAPE TOWN - A 12-year-old girl from Khayelitsha has now been missing for more than 40 days and police are investigating whether she's been kidnapped.

Lunamandla Sithonga was last seen on 9 July.

She was last seen by her mother as she boarded a scholar taxi in front of their home in Site B in Khayelitsha.

She attends Eastville Primary School in Mitchells Plain.

However, the child did not attend class that day and was marked absent.

Her family has made another appeal to anyone who has information to come forward to help detectives.

Police said that due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, the finer aspects of the case can not be disclosed at this stage.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.