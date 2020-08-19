KZN opposition parties criticise ANC move to deploy Gumede in legislature

The ANC removed Gumede as eThekwini mayor last year citing poor peformance but the party now said that she was fit to serve as a provincial lawmaker.

DURBAN - Opposition parties in KwaZulu-Natal have criticised the African National Congress (ANC)’s decision to deploy controversial former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature.

Gumede was released on R50,000 bail after she was arrested last year on corruption charges linked to multi-million rand tender fraud.

She was sworn in earlier on Wednesday, replacing Ricardo Mthembu who died last month after contracting the coronavirus.

The ANC removed Gumede as eThekwini mayor last year citing poor performance but the party now said that she was fit to serve as a provincial lawmaker.

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa said that the ANC should be ashamed.

"This is a clear demonstration that the ANC is not going to transform in harbouring all its leaders who are alleged of corrupt activities."

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Nicole Graham agreed.

"This is a slap in the face for every eThekwini resident and indeed for every resident of KwaZulu-Natal who now have to fund her lifestyle and her salary."

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that Gumede’s appointment to the legislature was an affirmation by the ANC that it rewarded corruption.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.