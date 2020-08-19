Khama: Masisi’s regime is capable of rigging elections in Botswana

Former Botswana President Ian Khama on Wednesday said the country’s government was trying to legitimise itself by tarnishing his reputation and other implicated persons to settle petty political scores.

International business intelligence firms Omnia and Alaco said that their investigations had cleared Khama and South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe after they were accused of money laundering and financing terrorism.

Khama, Motsepe-Radebe, and the other implicated persons said they would go to court.

Khama said that the Botswana government was trying to legitimise itself by tarnishing his reputation and other implicated persons to settle petty political scores.

“It is the height, if I may say so, of stupidity and irresponsibility to throw away our long-standing reputation and our pride as a nation for good governance and human rights,” the former president said.

Khama defected from the long governing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) on the eve of elections in October 2019 and backed the opposition.

He said that this case was a continuation of that fallout.

“The conduct of state actors in this matter is a clear demonstration of a violation of our laws and of our constitution exacerbated by reckless and wasteful use of public funds with impunity in pursuit of a political agenda,” Khama said.

He said that Botswana’s citizens should demand an investigation into why Masisi’s government made the allegations.

