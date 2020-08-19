20°C / 22°C
Japanese shipping firm awaits judicial decision after arrest of Wakashio captain

Mauritius has arrested the captain of the bulk carrier, MV Wakashio, police said on Tuesday.

This aerial picture taken on 16 August 2020, shows the 'MV Wakashio' bulk carrier that had run aground and broke into two parts near Blue Bay Marine Park, Mauritius. Picture: AFP
This aerial picture taken on 16 August 2020, shows the 'MV Wakashio' bulk carrier that had run aground and broke into two parts near Blue Bay Marine Park, Mauritius. Picture: AFP
40 minutes ago

TOKYO – Japanese shipping company Nagashiki Shipping, which owns the bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius and caused a large oil spill, said on Wednesday it will wait for judicial decisions after the arrest of the captain of the vessel.

Nagashiki Shipping, issuing a statement after the arrest, also said it will continue to support the crew and their families.

