Impala Platinum Holdings announces charges against Impala Limited withdrawn

JOHANNESBURG - Impala Platinum Holdings has announced that the criminal charges filed against its subsidiary, Impala Platinum Limited, have been withdrawn.

The charges were initially filed by the state in April for alleged contraventions of the country's COVID-19 lockdown restrictions by impala’s Rustenburg division.

The charges related to the company allegedly calling for employees to return to work in early April at the height of the country’s nationwide lockdown.

Impala Rustenburg chief executive Mark Munroe then appeared in court as the representative of the company, which was charged with violations of the Disaster Management Act.

Munroe appeared in court again where all charges against the company were dropped.

Reuters has reported that an Implats spokesperson stated that the court did not provide details on why the charges were dropped.

However, the company has welcomed the move.

In June, the country’s mines were permitted to reopen and work up to maximum capacity albeit with measures in place to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

