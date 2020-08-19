Human rights lawyer Mtetwa accuses Zim courts of suppressing activists’ voices

A Zimbabwean court has barred Mtetwa, the country's top human rights lawyer, from defending journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin'ono.

JOHANNESBURG – Human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa has said instead of defending citizens and applying the law, the judiciary in Zimbabwe was suppressing the voices of activists.

Several activists have been arrested in that country, with reports of police brutality against citizens critical of the sitting government.

Opposition leaders claim ZANU-PF is carrying out a brutal crackdown on dissent.

A Zimbabwean court has barred Mtetwa, the country's top human rights lawyer, from defending journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin'ono.

The judge has also directed the law society of zimbabwe to cancel Mthetwa's license saying, "she's scandalised the court".

This was after she questioned the allegations against her client.

Mtetwa said courts are supposed to be impartial.

“Normal courts want to protect rights, but in Zimbabwe, the courts deliberately go out of their way to ensure that you do not enjoy your rights.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.