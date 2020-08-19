Here comes the bride: Tourism Minister says wedding ceremonies can resume

The hospitality sector is now permitted to offer their services for functions, such as weddings subject to 50 people per gathering.

JOHANNESBURG - The implementation of level two of the lockdown will see long-postponed wedding ceremonies becoming a reality for many, with such events prohibited since March.

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane made these announcements during a media briefing on Wednesday.

The opening up of the tourism industry is an exciting time for many businesses in the sector ahead of Tourism Month in September.

Kubayi-Ngubane said that venues accommodating weddings should adhere to strict safety protocols.

“There must be an emphasis on social distancing. We must ensure that they sanitise in terms of the directions and the wearing of masks at all times.”

The minister said that she was encouraged by potential investment in the sector.

“We are highly encouraged from the interest we’re seeing from both domestic and international investor, who are looking for opportunities in the tourism sector.”

She said that accommodation facilities were expected to ensure that their breakfast and reception areas kept to 50% of occupancy space.

