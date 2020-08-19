Hawks to take over probe involving 6 arrested for illegal cigarette distribution

A combined task team arrested the group on Monday, while they were loading boxes of illicit cigarettes onto a number of trucks.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks will now take over the investigation involving six suspects who were arrested in a raid on illegal cigarette distribution in Eldorado Park.

Police said preliminary reports suggest this was part of a distribution network.

Illegal cigarette operators have been raking in millions of rands during the lockdown.

Spokesperson Kay Makhubele said: “Preliminary reports suggest that the crime scene at an industrial site in Eldorado Park in Johannesburg has been used a distribution model point. The possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out.”

