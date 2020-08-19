Gumede appointment to KZN legislature part of programme to empower women - ANC

DURBAN - Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede has been sworn in as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature after the passing of Ricardo Mthembu.

The move has raised a few eyebrows as the former mayor and 16 others currently face a string of corruption charges linked to tender fraud valued at close to R400 million.

But the African National Congress (ANC) said that her appointment formed part of its programme to empower women.

Mthembu was the provincial ANC spokesperson and died after contracting COVID-19 last month.

The ANC’s Nhlakanipho Ntombela said that Gumede’s appointment to the provincial legislature was approved by Luthuli House.

‘We replaced a name with a female comrade. By doing so, we’re adhering to our principles of empowering women.”

The ANC removed Gumede as eThekwini mayor last year, citing poor performance.

But Ntombela said that they were confident that she would do a good job in the legislature with the party’s support.

“As an organisation we will do our best to ensure she performs optimally and as expected as a leader of the ANC.”

Ntombela said that they were aware that Gumede faced criminal charges, but they considered the principle of “innocent until proven guilty” in her appointment.

