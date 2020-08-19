Groote Schuur health workers celebrate resilience with 'Jerusalema' dance

At least 584 health workers at the hospital have contracted the disease and five have died.

CAPE TOWN - Groote Schuur Hospital health workers have celebrated their resilience in facing the COVID-19 challenge.

Various departments on Wednesday joined in the Jerusalema dance challenge, the hit Master KG tune that has taken the world by storm.

At least 584 health workers at the hospital have contracted the disease and five have died.

#COVID19 Groote Schuur Hospital health workers today joined in on the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge. KB 📹 Supplied pic.twitter.com/ctKAmu1opI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2020

Jubilant cheers ring out through Groote Schuur Hospital’s Palm Court as health workers bust a move as part of the Jerusalema challenge.

Ronèl Joubert, operational manager at the hospital’s maternity ward explained that during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to adapt to a rapidly changing environment.

“You have a ward and then the next time you hear you need to change it to a COVID-19 ward, but we had very good support from nursing staff.”

Nursing administration clerk, Chanel Roman, said that seeing patients recover helped reduce stress and anxiety.

“I know people had the disease, but they recovered. What was difficult, was seeing staff members who had the virus, but we had colleagues who motivated us to get through each day.”

#COVID19 5 staff members at the facility died after contracting COVID-19, 584 tested positive. Chanell Roman, Nursing Admin Clerk, says support from management and colleagues helped them through the stressful times. KB pic.twitter.com/5fdASHaj3c — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2020

Groote Schuur Hospital has admitted 2,330 patients under investigation for COVID-19 and has treated 1,850 confirmed cases.

Around 91% of COVID-19 patients in the Western Cape have recovered.

