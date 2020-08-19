GP police recover 24 transformers stolen from Eskom

Police found the infrastructure in several areas across the province including Zandspruit which has been battling with overloaded stations due to criminal activity.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police have recovered 24 stolen pole mounted transformers belonging to Eskom.

Eskom said its deeply concerned about the growing trend of illegal connections, which put existing infrastructure under enormous pressure.

The utility’s spokesperson in Gauteng Reneiloe Semenya said: “It is not sustainable practice to remove the illegal connections without dealing adequately with the root causes. However, it is necessary to do so because these illegal activities compromise the quality of supply to our paying customers.”

