Government in talks with private entities interested in SAA – report

It was unclear who the potential entities were who had shown interest in the troubled national airline.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has reportedly started talks with private entities interested in South African Airways (SAA), which needs at least R10 billion to resume operations.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that government and advisers from FirstRand’s Rand Merchant Bank had begun negotiations after receiving four promising proposals.

The report cited DPE director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi as saying that the state hoped the repurposed airline would take off the ground by the end of the year, depending on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July, the DPE said all the conditions for the implementation of SAA’s business rescue plan had been met.

