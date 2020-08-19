GBV activist & Wits student Asithandile Zozo stabbed to death by alleged suitor

Her family claims the 20-year-old gender-based violence activist was killed after refusing to commit the suspect.

JOHANNESBURG – A Wits first-year student has been stabbed to death in the Eastern Cape, allegedly by a man she knew.

Asithandile Zozo was stabbed multiple times on Monday.

Her family claims the 20-year-old gender-based violence activist was killed after refusing to commit the suspect.

He was under police guard after he attempted suicide by taking tablets.

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana said: “After he leaves the hospital, we are going to charge him for murder. Witnesses saw him chasing the woman and eventually stabbing her and the police were called.”

It’s been reported that Zozo was at the forefront of organising gender-based violence protests under the banner ‘Am I Next?’.

📢 STATEMENT: Kwasa Zozo Lugalo, a determined & driven young women, was murdered by a man she chose not to have a relationship with. Women are being murdered in shocking numbers by men in SA.We are tired of mourning the loss of the lives of women. Rest in peace. #JusticeForKwasa pic.twitter.com/IkvMN5MCVy — Wits University (@WitsUniversity) August 18, 2020

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi took to Twitter to pass her condolences to the students family, describing Zozo as "a beautiful joy" to her and her family.

My little sister's friend, a beautiful joy to me and my family. She was stabbed to death by a boy because she didn't want him. I don't even know what to say. Ngxesi Malebomvu ntombi encinci. Uphumle ngoxolo❤#JusticeForKwasa #RIPKwasa pic.twitter.com/Ys1aFdwpJv — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) August 18, 2020

Other celebrities expressed their shock and sadness on the social media platform under the hashtag: #JusticeForKwasa include rapper Cassper Nyovest and actress Dineo Langa.

Im so heart broken. Im speechless. Yoh! The men in our society!!! I can't even say rest in peace cause this is wrong!!! How do you rest in peace when your life has been cut short? #JusticeForKwasa pic.twitter.com/lIDPXWpbRC — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 18, 2020

19 and she lost her life because some pathetic excuse for a man couldn't take rejection and yet, GBV is still not treated with the swiftness & urgency it requires!!! #JusticeForKwasa — Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) August 18, 2020

