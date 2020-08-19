20°C / 22°C
GBV activist & Wits student Asithandile Zozo stabbed to death by alleged suitor

Her family claims the 20-year-old gender-based violence activist was killed after refusing to commit the suspect.

Asithandile Zozo was stabbed multiple times on Monday. Picture: Zozibin Tunzi/Twitter
Asithandile Zozo was stabbed multiple times on Monday. Picture: Zozibin Tunzi/Twitter
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A Wits first-year student has been stabbed to death in the Eastern Cape, allegedly by a man she knew.

Asithandile Zozo was stabbed multiple times on Monday.

Her family claims the 20-year-old gender-based violence activist was killed after refusing to commit the suspect.

He was under police guard after he attempted suicide by taking tablets.

The police's Tembinkosi Kinana said: “After he leaves the hospital, we are going to charge him for murder. Witnesses saw him chasing the woman and eventually stabbing her and the police were called.”

It’s been reported that Zozo was at the forefront of organising gender-based violence protests under the banner ‘Am I Next?’.

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi took to Twitter to pass her condolences to the students family, describing Zozo as "a beautiful joy" to her and her family.

Other celebrities expressed their shock and sadness on the social media platform under the hashtag: #JusticeForKwasa include rapper Cassper Nyovest and actress Dineo Langa.

