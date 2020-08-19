Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede sworn in as KZN MPL

Her swearing in comes just over a month after the passing of then-provincial African National Congress spokesperson Mthembu.

JOHANNESBURG – Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede has been sworn in as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature after Ricardo Mthembu passed away.

The move has raised a few eyebrows as the former mayor and 16 others face a string of corruption charges linked to tender fraud valued at close to R400 million.

Gumede has always maintained her innocence, saying as a politician she had no authority to sign off any tenders in the eThekwini metropolitan municipality.

