Family of Joburg businessman Victor Sidambe condemn his senseless murder

Victor Sidambe, who owned Sidas Security, one of South Africa’s biggest security companies, was gunned down by unknown suspects while jogging in Buccleuch, north of Joburg, on Monday afternoon.

Victor Sidambe was gunned down by unknown suspects while jogging in Buccleuch, north of Joburg, on Monday afternoon. Sidambe owned one of South Africa’s biggest security companies, Sidas Security.

It is understood that a group driving a white sedan opened fire and shot him eight times.

Sidambe’s brother, Leroy Sidambe, said that the killing was senseless.

“It’s very painful for the family and we can’t even gather as a family to be together because of COVID-19. Everyone loved him and he was the breadwinner for everyone,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said that they were searching for the suspects.

“For now, are interviewing everyone who was in the vicinity. We appeal to anyone who might have information to call the nearest police station or the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111,” Masondo said.

