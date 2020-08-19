eThekwini ready to make comeback as favoured tourist destination under level 2

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda went on a walkabout in the Umhlanga precinct on Tuesday to assess the state of preparedness for the sector to operate under relaxed COVID-19 regulations.

DURBAN – eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has applauded government’s decision to move the country to lockdown level 2, saying this would boost the local tourism industry.

Kaunda went on a walkabout in the Umhlanga precinct on Tuesday to assess the state of preparedness for the sector to operate under relaxed COVID-19 regulations.

He said he was confident that many local businesses will now start to recover.

Kaunda said the lockdown has had an adverse effect on the local economy, but he was now hopeful that things will turn around.

“Se understand the strain, especially in the tourism industry, during the lockdown period. But, we are certainly determined that they are going to recoup what they have lost.”

Kaunda said he is on a mission to ensure that Durban remains a city of choice for domestic and international events, despite the challenges brought by the coronavirus.

“As the City, we have designed many programmes ensuring that people look at our city as a city that continues to be a tourist destination, the big host of major events – internationally.”

The mayor said the city was finalising its post-COVID-19 economic recovery plan.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.