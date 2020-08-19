Eskom urges customers to check their load shedding schedules
Wednesday’s power cuts are likely to last until 10 pm.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has called on customers to check their schedules with stage 2 load shedding now under way.
* How to check your load shedding schedule
The utility said the grid was under pressure as it battled to return generating units to service at its aging power plants.
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 18, 2020
Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 16:00 until 22:00 as power system is severely
constrained; Stage 2 will again be implemented from 09:00 until 22:00 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Dl6Aodbghe