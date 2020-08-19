Eskom urges customers to check their load shedding schedules

Wednesday’s power cuts are likely to last until 10 pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has called on customers to check their schedules with stage 2 load shedding now under way.

The utility said the grid was under pressure as it battled to return generating units to service at its aging power plants.

