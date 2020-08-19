EC father, son arrested for tax fraud worth R1.2m

It's alleged they submitted several false invoices to the South African Revenue Service (Sars), claiming to have had business transactions with two other local companies between August 2012 and July 2016.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks in the Eastern Cape have arrested a father and son for tax fraud worth more than R1.2 million.

Rashaad and Goolam Musa, owners of a fruit and vegetable store in Port Elizabeth, were served with a court summons earlier this week and appeared in court on the same day.

A probe by Sars revealed that a total of 12 invoices were allegedly forged and were not issued by the two suppliers.

The Hawks said that as a result, the revenue service suffered a loss exceeding R1.2 million.

The matter has been postponed to next month where the two are expected to plead.

