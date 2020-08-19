‘Eat well and get active’ - Gyms encourage patrons to get fit to fend off COVID

Gyms and fitness centers have been closed for about five months due to the high risk of spreading the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG – More gyms reopened for businesses on Wednesday morning under level 2 of the lockdown.

Many instructors who work as contractors were hard hit by the closure of gyms as most centers have not been charging membership fees.

Gyms are only allowed no more than 50 people at a time during level 2 of the lockdown.

They also must submit a COVID-19 plan for their centers.

The re-opening of gyms got off to a slow start on Tuesday, with mostly private centers and smaller gyms opening.

On Wednesday morning, Planet Fitness branches opened in Gauteng, while centers in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town will open on Thursday.

Gold’s gym is the new kid on the block – they represent the South African branch of the American gym chain. Its marketing manager Devon Muller said: “confident risk is very low, especially in the gym were people are healthy. I think one of the things that government neglects that one of the best ways to protect yourself is to get active. Get active eat well and take your vitamins.”

Meanwhile Virgin Active gyms will remain closed until their COVID-19 plan is approved by government.