Despite additional funds, Baragwanath Hospital struggling to recruit doctors

When COVID-19 struck the province, the Department of Health allocated R14.9 million for for the employment of more nurses and ward clerks and an additional R68.2 million for the employment of 23 doctors. However, only 12 had started working at the hospital.

SOWETO - Management at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Wednesday said that they had been given over R181 million for human resources, but they were struggling to find doctors.

Deputy Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka went on an inspection tour of hospitals in the country to see whether they were ready for COVID-19.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, which is the biggest in the southern hemisphere, is treating COVID-19 patients. The facility has treated almost 3,000 COVID-19 patients and recorded 443 deaths.

When COVID-19 struck the province, the Department of Health allocated R14.9 million for phase one of the pandemic for the employment of more nurses and ward clerks.

An additional R68.2 million was allocated to the facility but was for the employment of 23 doctors. However, only 12 had started working at the hospital.

Acting CEO at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Dr Steve Mankupane, explained why the hospital was struggling to recruit doctors.

“One of the issues that made it less appealing was the workload. But with the financial assistance from the province and when we get more staff, the workload will decrease and it will become attractive for doctors,” Mankupane said.

As Gauteng prepared for a possible second coronavirus wave, on Tuesday the Gauteng Department of Health gave the hospital an additional R98.2 million which Mankupane said had not been allocated to anything yet.

