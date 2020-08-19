CPF urges Parkwood community to help police in fight against gangs

There have been almost daily shootings over the past month fuelled by drug turf wars.

CAPE TOWN - In a bid to bring calm to Parkwood, the Grassy Park community policing forum said it was trying to work with community leaders to find lasting solutions to tackle gang violence.

Last weekend, a woman was shot and killed in the head while driving in Parkwood.

Two suspects have since been arrested.

The CPF’s Melvin Jonkers said: “We need people to come forward with information about the shooters. We need the community to stand together and to work with police to make the community safe.”

Jonkers said one of the major concerns they had was when police are attacked by some community members, when they went to patrol or respond to complaints in the area.

“It is currently a problem when police go into the area. They are attacked by a few people and we have addressed this with the leadership. They said they would speak to the people of Parkwood.”

