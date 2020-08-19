Cosatu urges Treasury, SA’s biggest banks to intervene in R200bn loan scheme

The trades union federation made the call before Parliament’s small business development oversight committee on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has urged the government, National Treasury and the country’s big five banks to intervene urgently over the R200 billion loan guarantee scheme, which it said was in danger of being still-born, threatening economic recovery.

Cosatu said three months since the scheme was introduced, it has paid out only R13.26 billion, with only about a quarter of 37,000 applications for funding having been approved, due to banks’ strict lending criteria.

Cosatu’s parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks said if the R200 billion relief funding is not unlocked, the economy faces a slide into depression and an unemployment rate that could rise to 60%.

“The only option is that we need to have a decisive intervention by the highest leadership of government – we have raised this with the president at Nedlac last week – there has to be serious introspection by Treasury and the banks, they have to deal with the excessively strict (loan) criteria, they need to overhaul it and find ways of ramping it up to make sure all businesses are aware of it and to encourage them to apply.

“This is a critical intervention to stave off a depression and to help save the economy and keep businesses afloat.”

Clashing schedules meant the Banking Association of South Africa and National Treasury were unable to attend the meeting. The committee has backed Cosatu’s proposals, which include loosening the terms and conditions for loans and for Treasury to stand 100% surety for them.

