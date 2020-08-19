Cops hunt gunmen after 2 shot and killed in Manenberg

The alleged gangsters wounded three others.

CAPE TOWN - Police are hunting two gunmen who shot dead two men in a house in Manenberg.

The attack is thought to be gang-related.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Two unidentified suspects wearing balaclavas entered the house and opened fire. Two men were fatally wounded in this incident.”

It's not the only Cape Town community currently battling with gang violence.

The Parkwood community is also trying to find solutions to the gang problem.

The Grassy Park community policing forum said that there'd been almost daily shootings in Parkwood for the past month.

It's believed to be linked to a dispute over a drug turf war.

