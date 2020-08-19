Coffin assault convicts released on parole, but will complete sentences - DoJCD

Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen were released last week as part of the departments COVID-19 special dispensation programme, which is aimed at curbing the spread of the virus in overcrowded prisons by releasing low-risk offenders.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services said the so-called coffin assault pair would complete their sentences despite being released on parole.

Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen were released last week as part of the departments COVID-19 special dispensation programme, which is aimed at curbing the spread of the virus in overcrowded prisons by releasing low-risk offenders.

The Correctional Services Department last week released over 9,500 low-risk offenders but under correctional supervision.

Among those were Jackson and Oosthuizen.

Department spokesperson Logan Maistry said this didn’t mean they were off the hook.

“Parole boards and heads of correctional centres have to consider each case on its own merits prior to placement of these qualifying offenders on parole. This involves a process, which involves a victim-offender mediation and the taking of samples by the South African Police Service.”

Jackson and Oosthuizen were sentenced to 11 and 14 years respectively for attempting to bury Victor Mlotshwa alive but after approaching the Supreme Court of Appeal, their sentences were cut to five years.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.