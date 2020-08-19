ANC KZN calls on whistleblower in abuse claims against leaders to come forward

The ANC has launched an investigation into provincial executive council member Jomo Sibiya who allegedly had his former lover, Nokwanda Ndlovu, arrested on frivolous charges.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has called on a whistleblower who accused three of its senior members of abusing women to come forward.

Ndlovu currently faces charges for allegedly impersonating a doctor in the province.

The ANC received a letter anonymously accusing Sibiya, cooperative governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka and Newscastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba of abuse.

