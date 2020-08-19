Alex to have power restored this evening after switching station explodes

On Sunday, a criminal allegedly gained entry to the switching station attempting to steal copper cables.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power said Alexandra residents can only expect to have their electricity restored by on Wednesday evening after the Vasco da Gama switching station exploded for the fourth time this year. This comes as South Africans endure another day of stage 2 load shedding.

On Sunday, a criminal allegedly gained entry to the switching station and attempted to steal copper cables.

There was an explosion, and thousands of residents were left in the dark.

City Power said this was the third time the switching station has been hit by vandals.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “We have replaced some of the fencing around there and tried to secure it, but this is still happening. It is a busy intersection, so it means that the community is able to see who enters that substation but they are not able to do anything and the community should take charge for their infrastructure.”

Alex residents have to make do without power at a time when a cold front grips Gauteng.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.