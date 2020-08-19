African Union suspends Mali's membership after coup

The suspension will last until constitutional order is restored, it said, demanding the release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and other senior officials.

DAKAR - The African Union has suspended Mali’s membership in response to the ouster by soldiers of its president and government in a coup, the group’s peace and security department said on Wednesday.

The suspension will last until constitutional order is restored, it said, demanding the release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and other senior officials.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.