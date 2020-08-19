5 killed in Benoni head-on crash
Paramedics responded to the crash on Birch Road on Tuesday night and found the victims trapped in a vehicle.
JOHANNESBURG – Five people were killed in a head-on collision in Benoni.
They were all pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the other car involved in the crash was moderately injured.
Police are investigating the cause of the collision.
