5 killed in Benoni head-on crash

JOHANNESBURG – Five people were killed in a head-on collision in Benoni.

Paramedics responded to the crash on Birch Road on Tuesday night and found the victims trapped in a vehicle.

They were all pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the other car involved in the crash was moderately injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.