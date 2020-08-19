20°C / 22°C
5 killed in Benoni head-on crash

Paramedics responded to the crash on Birch Road on Tuesday night and found the victims trapped in a vehicle.

Picture: @ER24/Twitter
Picture: @ER24/Twitter
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Five people were killed in a head-on collision in Benoni.

Paramedics responded to the crash on Birch Road on Tuesday night and found the victims trapped in a vehicle.

They were all pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the other car involved in the crash was moderately injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

