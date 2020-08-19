2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million

Right now, the Fresnaye mansion is the most expensive home on the market in South Africa.

A mansion in Fresnaye on Cape Town’s swanky Atlantic Seaboard is for sale for R150 million.

It is – literally – the most expensive home on the market in South Africa right now.

Marketed by RE/MAX, its set to be the most expensive property ever sold by the realtor.

The 2000m2 home was designed SAOTA, a globally renowned architectural firm.

It has five bedrooms, four garages, a fully equipped gym, sauna and a self-contained one-bedroom apartment with a separate entrance.

The house is “smart” – each room has a touchscreen allowing you to do a variety of things such as opening or closing the shutters and adjusting the climate control or lighting.

Fresnaye is one of Africa’s most affluent suburbs.

It’s situated between Signal Hill and Sea Point, close to the Cape Town city centre.

Click here to view pictures of the house, or to learn more about it.

Or, watch a video tour below.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million