16 suspects arrested in foiled business robbery at a Boksburg depot

Gauteng police and private security worked on the operation on Tuesday night, where eight unlicensed firearms were also recovered.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police arrested 16 people and foiled a planned business robbery which targeted a freight depot in Boksburg.

Gauteng police and private security worked on the operation on Tuesday night, where eight unlicensed firearms were also recovered.

A shootout unfolded between the suspects and the robbers.

The police's Mathapelo peters said some of the suspects are also linked to other business robberies and crimes.

“General Mawela emphasised that the number of suspects, and more so the illegal firearms recovered, confirmed that criminals would not think twice to lethally wipe out any obstruction or threat to their criminal plans. Intercepting this business robbery is highly commendable as it underscores the police’s decisiveness in addressing trio crimes that cover house and business robberies, as well as hijackings.”

#sapsGP 16 Suspects arrested & 8 unlicensed firearms recovered in takedown op on 18/08, foiling a planned business robbery that was targeting a freight depot at Jet Park in Boksburg North. #TrioCrimes #PartnershipPolicing MEhttps://t.co/kRHbtKhs8o pic.twitter.com/ZBsVBNujbA — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 19, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.