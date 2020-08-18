Zuma lawyers refute claims former president not paying child maintenance

Tobeka Madiba-Zuma, one of former President Jacob Zuma's four wives, appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court today, where she launched her bid to ensure that Zuma paid maintenance for their teenage daughter.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma's legal representatives have refuted claims that he was not paying child maintenance for his 14-year-old daughter with his estranged wife Tobeka Madiba-Zuma.

Madiba-Zuma is one of Zuma's four wives.

On Tuesday, she took her child maintenance dispute with the former president to the Durban Magistrates Court.

Zuma's latest legal challenge by one of his estranged wives comes as the courts are determining the legal costs and damages he has to pay after losing his case against African National Congress (ANC) veteran Derek Hanekom.

Zuma's lawyer, Advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi, described the two-hour session as just a meeting.

He denounced reports that the former president was being sued for child maintenance or that he was not supporting his child with Madiba-Zuma.

