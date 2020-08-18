Veteran sports journalist S’busiso Mseleku dies at age 59

The veteran passed away on Monday after complications from COVID-19 at the age of 59.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (Safa) has confirmed the passing of veteran sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku.

The veteran died on Monday, at the age of 59, from complications after contracting COVID-19.

Mseleku worked for several media organisations including The Sowetan, Lumumba Sports, SABC and City Press where he was the sports editor.

Safa president Danny Jordaan has paid tribute to him saying he was a giant in every right.

Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former City Press Sports Editor, Sbusiso Mseleku.

He passed away last night. According to family friend, Duma ka Ndlovu, he succumbed to Covid-19.

MHSRIP pic.twitter.com/F6lKjZ0wfk — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) August 18, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.