Trump shows 'utter lack of empathy': Michelle Obama

Tthe former first lady said this as she addressed the opening night of the US Democratic convention Monday.

This image grab made on 17 August 2020 from the online broadcast of the Democratic National Convention, being held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, shows former First Lady Michelle Obama speaking during the opening night of the convention. Picture: AFP
This image grab made on 17 August 2020 from the online broadcast of the Democratic National Convention, being held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, shows former First Lady Michelle Obama speaking during the opening night of the convention. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

MILWAUKEE – Michelle Obama blasted Donald Trump as an incompetent president who displays an "utter lack of empathy," as the former first lady addressed the opening night of the US Democratic convention Monday.

"Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership, or consolation, or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy," the wife of former President Barack Obama said in a blunt rejection of the Trump administration.

"Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country," she added.

