Tourism sector now working on recovering under level 2 lockdown

CAPE TOWN - As the country moves to level 2 lockdown on Tuesday, all restrictions on inter-provincial travel were now lifted and the tourism sector could finally get back on its feet.

SA's tourism industry had been in a difficult situation over the past few months with many calls for government to intervene.

On Monday, StatsSA released figures that showed that the total income for tourist accommodation decreased by 95.3% in June this year compared to June 2019.

Cape Town Tourism's Enver Duminy said tourism restrictions during the lockdown forced many businesses to close.

He said after many months of stress and livelihoods lost, the industry now had to focus on rebuilding the sector.

“The road to recovery will be long, it will be winding. But our tanks are full and we have a clear road map ahead and will work hard to reach our promised destination of tourism recovery.”

But Cape Town is just one of many cities and towns that would now have to bounce back.

StatsSA's tourist accommodation figures for June, record a year on year decline in revenue from accommodation of more than 95%.

StatsSA's Joyce Essel-Mensah said occupancy rates were in the mid-40s in the first two months of the year then dropped in March, however, there was a slight increase during the lockdown when business travel was allowed.

“Half of the increase is due to the hotels and facilities that were used for quarantine. So the increase is not solely due to business travel.”

