Thembinkosi Lorch cleared to return to Pirates squad, Shonga still suspended

JOHANNESBURG – Orlando Pirates announced on Tuesday that Thembinkosi Lorch had been cleared to return to the squad following the finalisation of the disciplinary proceedings against him and the lifting of his suspension.

Ahead of their Absa Premiership encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns on 11 August, the Buccaneers revealed that Lorch and Shonga had been “excluded from the squad that reported for the BSE [bio-safety environment] bubble on Sunday following a breach of the team’s protocols”.

At a disciplinary hearing, Lorch pleaded guilty to all charges that were brought against him. He also apologised for his misdemeanour and has accepted the sanction imposed on him by the Club.

Lorch has now joined the squad in the BSE Bubble after undergoing two COVID-19 tests as per the protocols.

Justin Shonga remains suspended as he awaits the finalisation of the disciplinary proceedings against him.

